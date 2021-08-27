Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.18.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.