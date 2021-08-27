State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 314.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

NYSE STT opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.51. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

