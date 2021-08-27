Standard Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $1.76 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001189 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00153087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,308.98 or 0.99871255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.39 or 0.01026791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.12 or 0.06643692 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

