Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in August

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 29th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SGBLY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91. Standard Bank Group has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

