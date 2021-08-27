Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.36.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.62. 1,124,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.97.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.