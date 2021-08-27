Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPLK. dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

