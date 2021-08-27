Splinterlands Price Up 14.8% This Week (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00128641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00153480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.19 or 1.00265213 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.13 or 0.01038888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.73 or 0.06714160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

