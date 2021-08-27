Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

SR stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. 347,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

