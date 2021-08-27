Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,674 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74.

