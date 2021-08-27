Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $240,513.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,502,031 shares of company stock worth $95,046,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 711,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,255. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

