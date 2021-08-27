Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $927,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after buying an additional 561,761 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 on Friday. 3,849,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72.

