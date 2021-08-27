Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $6.87 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.65. 612,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,861. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.