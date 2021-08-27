Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires 2,976 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $1,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 165.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 141.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,814 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,110,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

