SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.18

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.18 and last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

