SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of SPTN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,451. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

