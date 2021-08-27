SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.04 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $756.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 54.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

