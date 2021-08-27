South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Shares Gap Down to $24.71

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $24.00. South Jersey Industries shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

