Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $105.35

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.35, but opened at $102.05. Sony Group shares last traded at $102.51, with a volume of 723 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.71.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

