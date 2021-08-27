Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $105.35

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $105.35, but opened at $102.05. Sony Group shares last traded at $102.51, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

