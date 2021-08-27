Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 355.6% in August

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

