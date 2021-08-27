Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $470.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.