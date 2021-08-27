Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 46,204 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the quarter. Security National Financial comprises approximately 3.7% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 13.00% of Security National Financial worth $23,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Security National Financial news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of Security National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $25,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

