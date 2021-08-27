Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 16,437 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX opened at $97.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

