Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97.

