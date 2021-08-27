Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $552.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $560.70. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

