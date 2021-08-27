Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 230,967 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $338.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

