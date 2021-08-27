Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $6.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

