SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Purchases 7,150 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $102,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $99,599.50.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $98,527.00.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,504,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,675,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,175,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,736,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

