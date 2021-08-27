Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $320.00 at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$310.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $305.26 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

