Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $21.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.26. 13,011,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,984. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.83. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 913,649 shares of company stock valued at $233,636,373. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

