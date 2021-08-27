Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $305.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.83. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

