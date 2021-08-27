Smartlands Network (SLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.82 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $23.82 million and $133,620.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for $4.67 or 0.00009858 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.15 or 0.00751845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00098233 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

