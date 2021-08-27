SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 358,330 shares.The stock last traded at $47.29 and had previously closed at $43.94.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.