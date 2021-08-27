Sjoerd Sjouwerman Sells 18,207 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $404,013.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sjoerd Sjouwerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.