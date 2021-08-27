SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

SITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $207.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,096. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.74. SiTime has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $214.90. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5,076.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,355 shares of company stock worth $9,687,434. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $136,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

