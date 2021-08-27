Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange to a hold rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

SPXCF opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

