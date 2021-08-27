SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the July 29th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.16 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.04 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SigmaTron International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.