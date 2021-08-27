Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Declines By 79.8%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the July 29th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,699,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
VNUE Company Profile
Featured Article: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.