Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Increases By 566.7%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THBRF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

