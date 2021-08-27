Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Decreases By 61.5%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the July 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $27.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

