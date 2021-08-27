Short Interest in Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Grows By 7,100.0%

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Investec cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.