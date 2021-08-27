Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rises By 220.3%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the July 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SSEZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.
Shares of SSE stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36. SSE has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About SSE
SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.