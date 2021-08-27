Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Expands By 333.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 14,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGZ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $2,344,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 42.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 110,386 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 115.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $181,000.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

