Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Increases By 180.0%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:NMI remained flat at $$11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,588. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

