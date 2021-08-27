Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Expands By 1,184.6%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 1,184.6% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:LGIQ remained flat at $$3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70. Logiq has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Logiq had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.