Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Declines By 58.2%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

KSRYY stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. KOSÉ has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.69.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

