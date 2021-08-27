Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Decreases By 72.1%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the July 29th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ILUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.11. 27,216,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,287,563. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

