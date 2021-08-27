Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Declines By 70.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 200,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Several brokerages have commented on HENKY. Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

