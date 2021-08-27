Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Rises By 478.6%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 478.6% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLXA. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 550.5% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 253,879 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLXA remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Friday. 1,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Helix Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

