Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Drops By 73.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the July 29th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 826.0 days.

GRNNF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

