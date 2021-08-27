Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Drops By 73.6%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the July 29th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 826.0 days.
GRNNF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.94. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.